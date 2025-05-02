News & Updates

Narimane Chatar, current NSF Postdoctoral Fellow in Jack Tseng’s lab, was awarded the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Postdoctoral Fellowship to begin December of this year. The MSCA Postdoc is a competitive award from the European Union and funds up to 3 years of research work. Narimane will spend two years of her fellowship working with Jack at UC Berkeley, followed by a third year in collaborator Borja Figueirido’s lab at the University of Malaga in Spain. Her project is titled “CARNIvoran MORPHological and Functional Diversity,” which received a 98.20% rating (nearly perfect!) from the EU panel.