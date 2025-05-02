News & Updates

University of California Museum of Paleontology

Narimane Chatar awarded MSCA Postdoctoral Fellowship

Posted by UCMP

Narimane Chatar holding casts of mandibles from Smilodon and Barbourufelis.

Narimane Chatar, current NSF Postdoctoral Fellow in Jack Tseng’s lab, was awarded the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Postdoctoral Fellowship to begin December of this year. The MSCA Postdoc is a competitive award from the European Union and funds up to 3 years of research work. Narimane will spend two years of her fellowship working with Jack at UC Berkeley, followed by a third year in collaborator Borja Figueirido’s lab at the University of Malaga in Spain. Her project is titled “CARNIvoran MORPHological and Functional Diversity,” which received a 98.20% rating (nearly perfect!) from the EU panel.

