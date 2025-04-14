News & Updates

University of California Museum of Paleontology

UCMP welcomes admitted students on Cal Day 2025

Posted by UCMP

The University has made Cal Day a day for admitted students and their families. UCMP will be tabling on Cal Day, Saturday, April 19, 2025 from 10am-4pm in the STEM Bonanza Tent along with other members of the Berkeley Natural History Museums on the North Lawn of the Valley of Life Sciences building. We’ll be displaying fossils and have information on student opportunities.

Students can “Meet the T. rex” from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm in the atrium of VLSB, 1st floor, in front of the life-size Tyrannosaurus rex cast. UCMP Paleo Club students will be there to answer questions about T. rex and share their undergraduate experience. 

Graduate and undergraduate students will conduct the Fun with Fossils demonstration from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm in room 3007 and answer questions about their research experience at the UCMP. 

Unfortunately, we will not be conducting collection tours or speaker events.

For more information please visit https://calday.berkeley.edu

