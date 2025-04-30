News & Updates

University of California Museum of Paleontology

Apply for Senior Museum Scientist position at UCMP

Posted by UCMP

Macginitiea leaf from the Eocene of California

Come join us at UCMP! Apply now for our senior museum scientist position to oversee UCMP’s paleobotany collections and museum labs.

UCMP houses the pre-eminent paleobotany collection on the West Coast. The collection is global in scope, but its greatest strengths are in the Cenozoic (with plenty of Paleogene) floras of California, Oregon, and Washington. The collections continue to grow through fieldwork by University of California faculty, staff, and students as well as donations from private individuals and California’s mitigation paleontology community. The museum labs include equipment and facilities for general preparation, thin-sectioning, and acid preparations, and other campus facilities provide access to stable isotope geochemistry, specialized microscopy, and computerized tomography. UCMP is physically located in the same building as the Department of Integrative Biology, UC and Jepson Herbaria, Biosciences Library, and Museums of Entomology and Vertebrate Zoology, creating a rich intellectual atmosphere and opportunities for collaboration.  
 
Learn more about the position and working at UC and apply at the link here.
 
If there are more questions or clarification needed, please contact Pat Holroyd.
 
A large branch with terminal buds of Sequoia affinis. The tree has features of both the Coast and Giant Redwoods.

