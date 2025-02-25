News & Updates

How do we perceive the world around us? In order to understand what surrounds us, we

utilize all our senses to make informed decisions. Similarly, this can be applied to the fossil

record, as studying the sensory biology of extinct animals can provide insight into the

environment they were living in. My research is centered around exploring the diversity of the

cephalic lateral line system across phylogeny and different environments. The cephalic lateral

line system allows fish and aquatic vertebrates to detect motion in their aquatic environment.

Tetrapodomorphs are an excellent group to study, as they are incredibly diverse and have

well-ossified cephalic lateral line systems. My dataset consists of specimens within the

University of California, Museum of Paleontology (UCMP) from the Red Hill, Nevada locality.

With the support of the UCMP, I was able to travel to the Academy of Natural Sciences,

Philadelphia (ANSP) this past summer. This served as an opportunity that not only allowed me

to expand my comparative dataset, but also network to develop connections with researchers.

The ANSP is known for their expansive Devonian collections, due to their active field work in the

Catskill formation. The Catskill formation was believed to be a deltaic environment, with a rich

history of preserving tetrapodomorph taxa. Currently, eight distinct species of tetrapodomorph

taxa have been found in the Pennsylvania area and are now deposited within the ANSP

collection. I spent a full week at the ANSP, working closely with Dr. Ted Daeschler and Dr. Jason

Downs, mainly examining tetrapodomorph specimens under the microscope, photographing

them, and taking linear measurements of the skull elements. This helped me determine a short

list of specimens that I eventually loaned and had computed tomography (CT) scanned. This

experience was incredibly helpful for my academic development, as I was able to have valuable

discussions and conversations with many students and staff having a strong research emphasis

on tetrapodomorph morphology and evolution.

The most exciting part about this trip was being able to use Hydrochloric acid to prepare

the specimens. The technique I was taught was called acid etching, where the acid would

dissolve the bone, leaving behind only the matrix. Although destructive, this resulted in

specimens that revealed a glimpse of the unique internal structure, including the lateral line

system. This was shocking as it contrasts my former acid preparation experience, where formic

acid would break down the limestone matrix surrounding the UCMP specimens from Red Hill.

This would leave behind the three-dimensionally preserved specimen. The CT scans

complemented these initial findings from acid etching, as my undergraduate students and I

segmented similar looking lateral line patterns.

When I compared the lateral line patterns from the ANSP specimens to the patterns

seen in the UCMP specimens, there were striking differences. This suggests that different

environments or localities may result in different morphologies; however, future collection visits

will be necessary to explore whether this is a meaningful trend. This highlights the importance of

collections-based research, allowing for new research questions and avenues of research to be

explored from previously collected specimens.