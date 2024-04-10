News & Updates

University of California Museum of Paleontology

Meet the T. rex and STEM Bonanza for Cal Day 2024

Posted by UCMP

student in Tyrannosaurus rex costume surrounded by guests on a lawn.
Eric Holt is in costume, saying hello to Cal Day guests. PC Tara Reddinger.

UCMP will be tabling at the STEM Bonanza Tent located on the North side of the Valley of Life Sciences Building to welcome prospective students and their families on Cal Day, Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 9am-4pm. We’ll be displaying fossils and have information on student opportunities.

For those interested in learning more about Tyrannosaurus rex, please head inside VLSB to “Meet the T. rex” from 11:00 am -1:00 pm in the atrium of VLSB, 1st floor, in front of the life-size Tyrannosaurus rex cast. UCMP graduate students will be there to answer questions about T. rex and paleontological research. 

Unfortunately, we will not be conducting collection tours, speaker events, or the Fun with Fossils activity during Cal Day. 

For more information please visit https://calday.berkeley.edu

