News & Updates

Seal swimming in kelp
Seal swimming among kelp. Photo courtesy of Cindy Looy

The New Year ushers in a trio of publications from members of the UCMP community:

Fossilized grasshopper egg nest. Photo courtesy of NPS.
  • Graduate student Jaemin Lee and collaborator Nick Famoso published on the oldest (29-million-year-old!) fossil grasshopper nest. Find the paper published on eScholarship.
  • Professor Cindy Looy, collaborator Steffan Kiel and UCMP alum Rosemary Romero published a study on the age of fossil kelp holdfasts and the marine communities built upon them. Read more about it from this UC Berkeley News  post by Bob Sanders and find the paper here in PNAS
  • Graduate students Kat Magoulick (Marshall Lab) and Ryan Yohler (Finnegan Lab) and Isaac Krone (MVZ) shared their first-order approximation of what the fossil record could look liken the future, based on modeling tetrapods within in sedimentary basins. Read the paper in Paleobiology.
Graphic overview describing estimation of what may not get preserved in the fossil record. Courtesy of Kat Magoulick.

