University of California Museum of Paleontology

News & Updates

HomeNews & Updates → A jaw-dropping conundrum: Why do mammals have a stiff lower jaw?

A jaw-dropping conundrum: Why do mammals have a stiff lower jaw?

Posted by UCMP

A random selection of lower jaw shapes from among the world’s vertebrate animals. All are mammal jaws consisting of a single bone except for those in orange, which are from vertebrates that have lower jaws composed of multiple bones. Colors represent jaws of animals in the same lineage. (Image credit: Jack Tseng)

From the 20-foot-long jawbones of the filter-feeding blue whale to the short, but bone-crushing, jaws of the hyena and the delicate chin bones of a human, the pair of lower jawbones characteristic of mammals have evolved with amazing variation.

But at first glance, having a single bone on each side of the head — which creates a stiff lower jaw, or mandible — doesn’t appear to give mammals an advantage over other vertebrates, which have at least two and as many as 11 bones comprising each side of the lower jaw.

Read more in Berkeley News

Connect with Us

Subscribe to the UCMP Mailing List

Visiting

The UCMP is primarily a research museum and our collections are only open to the public during our annual open house on Cal Day. However, we have a limited number of fossil exhibits on display, including a magnificent Tyrannosaurus rex . These can be viewed, free of charge, any time the Valley Life Sciences Building is open. Learn more here.

Contact

1101 Valley Life Sciences Building
Berkeley, CA 94720-4780

Valley Life Sciences Building hours and directions.

Voice: (510) 642-1821
Fax: (510) 642-1822
E-mail: ucmpwebmaster@berkeley.edu