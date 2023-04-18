News & Updates

University of California Museum of Paleontology

UCMP will be participating in STEM Bonanza on Cal Day

Posted by UCMP


Find the UCMP table on the South Lawn along Campanile Way at the STEM Bonanza Hub along with others from the Berkeley Natural History Museums on Cal Day on Saturday April 22, 2023! New, incoming students and their families are welcome to stop by to see fossils on display and ask about student opportunities.

“Meet the T. rex” from 11:00 am -12:00 pm in the atrium of VLSB, 1st floor, in front of the life-size Tyrannosaurus rex cast. UCMP graduate students will be there to answer questions about T. rex and paleontological research.

Unfortunately, we will not be conducting collection tours, speaker events or the Fun with Fossils activity this year. 

For more information please visit https://calday.berkeley.edu

