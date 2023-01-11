University of California Museum of Paleontology

News & Updates

HomeEducation & outreach → Science at sea with STEMSEAS

Science at sea with STEMSEAS

Posted by UCMP

Participants joining Lisa White on the cruise included faculty from 6 different Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and scientists and educators from Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Photo courtesy of Lisa White.

Director of Education and Outreach Lisa White spent part of the 2023 winter break sailing on the R/V Armstrong with scientists from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and educators from the STEMSEAS (STEM Student Experiences Aboard Ships) program. Sailing from Woods Hole, MA to Pensacola, FL from January 3-11, 2023, the cruise was designed to build partnerships and opportunities between STEMSEAS and the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Lisa’s background and training in marine micropaleontology and ocean science has transferred to a number of NSF-funded UCMP collaborations that use the infrastructure of research vessels to broaden participation in the geoscience through ship- and shore-based activities.

You can read more about the expedition and other aspects of STEMSEAS on the program’s blog.

Connect with Us

Subscribe to the UCMP Mailing List

Visiting

The UCMP is primarily a research museum and our collections are only open to the public during our annual open house on Cal Day. However, we have a limited number of fossil exhibits on display, including a magnificent Tyrannosaurus rex . These can be viewed, free of charge, any time the Valley Life Sciences Building is open. Learn more here.

Contact

1101 Valley Life Sciences Building
Berkeley, CA 94720-4780

Valley Life Sciences Building hours and directions.

Voice: (510) 642-1821
Fax: (510) 642-1822
E-mail: ucmpwebmaster@berkeley.edu