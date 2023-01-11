News & Updates

Director of Education and Outreach Lisa White spent part of the 2023 winter break sailing on the R/V Armstrong with scientists from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and educators from the STEMSEAS (STEM Student Experiences Aboard Ships) program. Sailing from Woods Hole, MA to Pensacola, FL from January 3-11, 2023, the cruise was designed to build partnerships and opportunities between STEMSEAS and the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Lisa’s background and training in marine micropaleontology and ocean science has transferred to a number of NSF-funded UCMP collaborations that use the infrastructure of research vessels to broaden participation in the geoscience through ship- and shore-based activities.

You can read more about the expedition and other aspects of STEMSEAS on the program’s blog.