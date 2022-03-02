News & Updates

Next week on March 10, 2022, UCMP will be participating in the Big Give.



The UCMP continues to focus on bringing science and paleontology to broader, more diverse audiences. Your gift during the Big Give drive will help UCMP sustain and enhance our award-winning web resources Understanding Evolution, Understanding Science, and Understanding Global Change and provide us with the flexibility to advance and innovate in producing new and engaging learning modules for K-12 audiences and beyond!



One highlight is ACCESS Paleo – a graduate student-led program that aims to increase accessibility to scientific learning. This program provides open-access online paleontology and geoscience focused labs to local community colleges. We’ve recently expanded this program (40 institutions and counting!) beyond the Bay Area by partnering with museums and schools in Southern California.



To keep up today with our progress, follow us @ucmpberkeley on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. If you’d like to give, please follow this link to our giving page.