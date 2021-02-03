News & Updates

University of California Museum of Paleontology

Access to the UCMP Collections remain restricted

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the UC Berkeley campus continues to be closed with access to the UCMP collections not possible. The UCMP staff continues to work from home and are not processing outgoing loans at this time.  If you have loans to return, please contact the appropriate collections person BEFORE SHIPPING.

The university has informed us to anticipate working remotely through June 30, 2021.  We expect the collections to remain closed to outside researchers until at least that date.

You can learn more about the campus closures and updates through the Berkeley COVID-19 website.

