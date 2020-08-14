News & Updates

University of California Museum of Paleontology

Best laid plans: a new fossil of a dinosaur mother full of eggs and information

Posted by UCMP

A fossilized egg
Egg found with the mother dinosaur. Photo courtesy of Ashley Poust

Birds and bird eggs are familiar stuff: we see them daily in our backyards and even in our kitchens. But ask the classic questions: where did egg laying come from and how did it get that way? Answers are hard to come by.

A gravid theropod dinosaur discovered with fossilized eggs still inside it helps explain how birds evolved their distinctive ways of reproducing. Described in a paper in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology by recent UCMP alumnus Ashley Poust and co-authors from China and Montana, this rare fossil provides a unique glimpse into the lives and deaths of dinosaurs. The discovery of a reproductively active female dinosaur allowed the scientists to test how a mother dinosaur’s bones grew, how old she was, what type of eggs she laid and how many at a time, and much more.

Articulated foot of mother dinosaur with small bones of belly ribs (gastralia) preserved between the toes
Articulated foot of mother dinosaur with small bones of belly ribs (gastralia) preserved between the toes. Image courtesy of Ashley Poust.

This work was funded in part by a Doris O. and Samuel P. Welles Grant from the UCMP. For more about dinosaur eggs and parenting with quotes from Ashley, check out the new article in Smithsonian magazine.

Citation: Jin, X., D. J. Varricchio, A. W. Poust, and T. He. 2020. An oviraptorosaur adult-egg association from the Cretaceous of Jiangxi Province, China. Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. DOI: 10.1080/02724634.2019.1739060.

 

 

