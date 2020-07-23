News & Updates

University of California Museum of Paleontology

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the UC Berkeley campus is currently closed and access to the UCMP collections is not possible.

We anticipate collections will be closed to outside researchers through December of 2020. We also do not have regular mail or delivery service.  Please contact staff directly in advance if you need to ship items to the museum.  We will update as additional information becomes available.

You can learn more about the campus closures and updates through the Berkeley COVID-19 website.

