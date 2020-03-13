University of California Museum of Paleontology

News & Updates

HomeFeatured News → Big Thanks for supporting UCMP!

Big Thanks for supporting UCMP!

Posted by UCMP

A big thank you for supporting UCMP during Big Give!

 

Connect with Us

Subscribe to the UCMP Mailing List

Visiting

The UCMP is primarily a research museum and our collections are only open to the public during our annual open house on Cal Day. However, we have a limited number of fossil exhibits on display, including a magnificent Tyrannosaurus rex . These can be viewed, free of charge, any time the Valley Life Sciences Building is open. Learn more here.

Contact

1101 Valley Life Sciences Building
Berkeley, CA 94720-4780

Valley Life Sciences Building hours and directions.

Voice: (510) 642-1821
Fax: (510) 642-1822
E-mail: ucmpwebmaster@berkeley.edu