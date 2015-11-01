Support UCMP's See-Through Dinosaur Skull Project

By UCMP posted January 27, 2017

Through a crowdfunding initiative with UC Berkeley, the UCMP would like your support in creating the first ever See-Through Dinosaur Skull!

UCMP has always been a leader in paleontological research and with your support on this project, the museum will be able to go even further.

With this crowdfunding project, UCMP hopes to raise enough funds to CT scan, volume render and 3D print the first ever See-Through Dinosaur Skull and we will start with our baby Triceratops skull, the smallest and youngest Triceratops skull ever found.

After CT scanning the bones, we'll be able to use medical imaging software to study the internal vascular network within the bones in then hopes of better understanding how dinosaurs grew from our small baby Triceratops that is the size of a dinner plate to the 9-foot long adult the size of a food truck! Once we have all the data, we will then add the 3D printed skull to our Triceratops Growth Series exhibit in the lobby of the Marian Koshland Bioscience Library.

Please consider donating! Visit our crowdfunding page, https://crowdfund.berkeley.edu/ucmp, where you will find more information about our research and more awesome photos of the Triceratops skull and 3D prints.

Of course, with your donation comes perks; from a Thank You Shout Out in our newsletter, to a Digital Poster of our Triceratops and special behind the scenes tour, including viewing the original baby Triceratops in person.

Again, thank you for your support and check back for project updates!